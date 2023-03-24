The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS.

Xavier vs. Texas Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 42.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier is 23-6 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 163rd.

The Musketeers put up an average of 81.2 points per game, 14 more points than the 67.2 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

When Xavier allows fewer than 77.7 points, it is 14-5.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier is putting up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers give up 71.7 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.1.

Beyond the arc, Xavier drains more trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a higher percentage away (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Xavier Schedule