How to Watch Xavier vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Xavier vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 42.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
- Xavier is 23-6 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 163rd.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 81.2 points per game, 14 more points than the 67.2 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- When Xavier allows fewer than 77.7 points, it is 14-5.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier is putting up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5).
- At home, the Musketeers give up 71.7 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.1.
- Beyond the arc, Xavier drains more trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a higher percentage away (40.5%) than at home (38%).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Marquette
|L 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 72-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 84-73
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/24/2023
|Texas
|-
|T-Mobile Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.