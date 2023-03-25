How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a victory) will clash on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montréal.
You can tune in to ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE to see the match unfold as the Blue Jackets look to take down the Canadiens.
Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/23/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Canadiens
|3-1 MON
|11/17/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Canadiens
|6-4 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 276 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 193 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 48 goals (4.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|69
|18
|49
|67
|45
|42
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|60
|25
|18
|43
|24
|24
|55%
|Jack Roslovic
|68
|9
|31
|40
|40
|27
|44.9%
|Kent Johnson
|68
|15
|21
|36
|31
|21
|27.3%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canadiens are giving up 266 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.
- The Canadiens' 199 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|72
|22
|35
|57
|43
|36
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|56
|14
|24
|38
|30
|26
|39.6%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
|Mike Hoffman
|58
|12
|17
|29
|36
|17
|60%
