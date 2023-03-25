Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the UConn Huskies (31-5) squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at TBA on March 25. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 win for UConn, who are favored by our model.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 71-69 win against North Carolina in their last outing on Monday.

Ohio State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Ohio State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4, the Buckeyes secured their best win of the season, a 79-75 victory.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (10).

Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Huskies have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30

71-69 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 20

84-67 over Oregon (No. 26) on December 21

Ohio State Performance Insights