On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Houston Rockets (18-56). It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet SW.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Rockets matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW

BSOH and SportsNet SW Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 112.2 points per game (25th in the league) while giving up 106.7 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +413 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Rockets have a -606 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 118.7 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 222.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 225.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland is 39-34-2 ATS this season.

Houston has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.

Cavaliers and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +1700 - Rockets - - -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cavaliers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.