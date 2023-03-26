2023 Corales Puntacana Championship Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Entering play in round four at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, Sam Stevens leads with a score of -14. Tune in to see as the action unfolds from Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Sign up for fuboTV and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards
- TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!
Corales Puntacana Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Sam Stevens
|1st
|-14
|69-65-68
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|1st
|-14
|71-65-66
|Tyler Duncan
|3rd
|-13
|71-65-67
|Matt Wallace
|3rd
|-13
|67-66-70
|Thomas Detry
|3rd
|-13
|70-68-65
Want to place a bet on the Corales Puntacana Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Corales Puntacana Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|12:40 PM ET
|Thomas Detry (-13/3rd), Wyndham Clark (-13/3rd)
|12:30 PM ET
|Tyler Duncan (-13/3rd), Matt Wallace (-13/3rd)
|12:20 PM ET
|Martin Trainer (-12/7th), Austin Eckroat (-12/7th)
|12:10 PM ET
|Brice Garnett (-10/10th), Ricky Barnes (-12/7th)
|8:40 AM ET
|Cody Gribble (-3/45th), Kyle Westmoreland (-3/45th)
|11:45 AM ET
|Scott Harrington (-8/14th), Ben Martin (-9/11th)
|11:25 AM ET
|Brent Grant (-8/14th), Akshay Bhatia (-8/14th)
|11:35 AM ET
|Harry Hall (-8/14th), Henrik Norlander (-8/14th)
|7:55 AM ET
|Jason Dufner (-2/52nd), Andrew Novak (-2/52nd)
|7:45 AM ET
|Trevor Werbylo (-2/52nd), Ben Crane (-2/52nd)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.