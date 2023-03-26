The Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley included, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Mobley, in his last game, had 26 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in a 116-114 win over the Nets.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Mobley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.3 18.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.0 9.3 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.4 PRA 29.5 28 31.5 PR 26.5 25.3 28.1 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Evan Mobley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Evan Mobley has made 6.7 shots per game, which adds up to 15.6% of his team's total makes.

Mobley's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Rockets have allowed 118.7 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Rockets are fourth in the league, allowing 41.3 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are last in the league, conceding 14.7 makes per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 33 21 10 3 0 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mobley or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.