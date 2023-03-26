Isaac Okoro and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Houston Rockets at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent action, a 116-114 win over the Nets, Okoro had 11 points.

Now let's break down Okoro's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.5 7.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 1.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 10.2 10.8 PR -- 9 9.4 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.2



Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Isaac Okoro has made 2.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.6% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 7.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Okoro's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Rockets give up 118.7 points per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

The Rockets allow 41.3 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are last in the league, allowing 14.7 makes per game.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 26 5 1 2 1 0 0

