Ricky Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Rubio, in his most recent game (March 23 win against the Nets) put up seven assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Rubio's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Ricky Rubio Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.5 6.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.1 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.5 PRA -- 11.2 11.8 PR -- 7.7 8.3 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.5



Ricky Rubio Insights vs. the Rockets

Rubio has taken 5.3 shots per game this season and made 2.0 per game, which account for 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 2.6 threes per game, or 2.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Rubio's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Rockets are 29th in the league, giving up 118.7 points per game.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 25.9 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are last in the league, giving up 14.7 makes per game.

Ricky Rubio vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 17 5 3 7 1 0 1

