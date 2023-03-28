How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) after winning four road games in a row.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.4% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Cleveland shoots higher than 48.4% from the field, it is 31-11 overall.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 25th.
- The Cavaliers put up 5.6 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Hawks give up (117.8).
- Cleveland has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 117.8 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Cavaliers are scoring 2.7 more points per game (113.5) than they are in road games (110.8).
- At home, Cleveland is surrendering 4.5 fewer points per game (104.3) than on the road (108.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Cavaliers have played better at home this year, draining 11.8 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.1 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Danny Green
|Out
|Health And Safety Protocols
|Jarrett Allen
|Questionable
|Groin
|Raul Neto
|Out
|Hamstring
|Dean Wade
|Questionable
|Illness
|Isaac Okoro
|Questionable
|Knee
