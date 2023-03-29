Wednesday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (31-6) and the Columbia Lions (27-5) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 74-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bowling Green squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 29.

Their last time out, the Falcons won on Monday 69-52 over Florida.

Bowling Green vs. Columbia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Columbia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bowling Green 74, Columbia 67

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

  • The Falcons' best win this season came in a 73-60 victory on March 23 against the Memphis Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.
  • Bowling Green has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).
  • The Falcons have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).
  • When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Bowling Green is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 73-60 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on March 23
  • 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 18
  • 69-51 on the road over Green Bay (No. 67) on March 20
  • 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 74) on March 1
  • 70-61 over Ball State (No. 74) on March 10

Bowling Green Performance Insights

  • The Falcons average 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (156th in college basketball). They have a +505 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.
  • Bowling Green's offense has been less effective in MAC games this year, putting up 75.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 77.1 PPG.
  • The Falcons are posting 81.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 74.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively Bowling Green has been worse at home this year, ceding 64.8 points per game, compared to 63.6 when playing on the road.
  • In their last 10 games, the Falcons have been racking up 69.9 points per contest, an average that's significantly lower than the 77.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

