Wednesday's game between the Bowling Green Falcons (31-6) and the Columbia Lions (27-5) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 74-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bowling Green squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 29.

Their last time out, the Falcons won on Monday 69-52 over Florida.

Bowling Green vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Bowling Green vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 74, Columbia 67

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' best win this season came in a 73-60 victory on March 23 against the Memphis Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.

Bowling Green has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

The Falcons have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Bowling Green is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on March 23

88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 18

69-51 on the road over Green Bay (No. 67) on March 20

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 74) on March 1

70-61 over Ball State (No. 74) on March 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Bowling Green Performance Insights