Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
The Boston Bruins (57-12-5, first in the Eastern Conference) take on an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-7, 16th in the Eastern Conference), on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360.
In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 while scoring 35 total goals (eight power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 27.6%). They have given up 53 goals.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-450)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.9)
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 8-7-15 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 23-43-7.
- Columbus has earned 26 points (10-6-6) in its 22 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.
- Columbus has three points (0-16-3) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals in 35 games, earning 50 points from those contests.
- This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 17 points with a record of 7-9-3.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 7-11-1 (15 points).
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 51 times this season, and earned 37 points in those games.
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|2nd
|3.69
|Goals Scored
|2.7
|29th
|1st
|2.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.97
|31st
|9th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.7
|24th
|8th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|35.2
|30th
|14th
|21.6%
|Power Play %
|18.9%
|24th
|1st
|86.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.6%
|21st
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
