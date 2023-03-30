Guardians Injury List Today - April 7
The Cleveland Guardians (5-2) currently have three players that have landed on the injured list. The club's upcoming game against the Seattle Mariners (2-5) is set for Friday, April 7 at Progressive Field at 4:10 PM ET.
Guardians Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Triston McKenzie
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 K/9
|Sam Hentges
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Cody Morris
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
Guardians Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Guardians
|-130
|+110
|CLE -1.5
|7.5
Guardians vs. Athletics Player Performance - April 5
The Guardians are back in action after winning 6-4 on Wednesday against the Athletics in a game where they outhit Oakland 9-4.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Hunter Gaddis
|SP
|6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K, 2 BB
|Cam Gallagher
|C
|1-for-3, BB, 2B, 2 RBI
|Myles Straw
|CF
|2-for-4, BB
|Steven Kwan
|LF
|2-for-5, BB, RBI
|José Ramírez
|3B
|1-for-3, 3 BB
|Andrés Giménez
|2B
|1-for-4, 2 RBI
