Luis Castillo and Shane Bieber are the scheduled starters when the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians play on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 127 home runs ranked second-to-last in MLB last season.

The Guardians ranked 21st in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

Cleveland's .253 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Cleveland ranked 15th in the majors with 698 total runs scored last season.

The Guardians had an on-base percentage of .316 last season, which ranked 11th in the majors.

Cleveland struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

The Guardians pitched to a 3.46 last season, which ranked sixth in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers had a 1.160 WHIP last season, fifth-best in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Bieber to the mound for his first start this season.

The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14 against the New York Yankees, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings as the starter.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mariners - Away Shane Bieber Luis Castillo 3/31/2023 Mariners - Away Hunter Gaddis Robbie Ray 4/1/2023 Mariners - Away Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/2/2023 Mariners - Away Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/3/2023 Athletics - Away - - 4/4/2023 Athletics - Away - -

