Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians start the season against Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

In 73.5% of his 98 games last season, Gonzalez picked up a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 10 games a year ago (out of 98 opportunities, 10.2%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gonzalez picked up an RBI in 31 of 98 games last season (31.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 35.7% of his 98 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.1% of those games (six).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 39 .304 AVG .277 .333 OBP .321 .435 SLG .490 21 XBH 17 3 HR 8 17 RBI 26 43/7 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)