Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians start the season against Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 73.5% of his 98 games last season, Gonzalez picked up a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 10 games a year ago (out of 98 opportunities, 10.2%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gonzalez picked up an RBI in 31 of 98 games last season (31.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 35.7% of his 98 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.1% of those games (six).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 39
.304 AVG .277
.333 OBP .321
.435 SLG .490
21 XBH 17
3 HR 8
17 RBI 26
43/7 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
  • Castillo makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went seven innings against the Houston Astros.
  • In 25 games last season he put together an 8-6 record and had a 2.99 ERA and a 1.084 WHIP.
