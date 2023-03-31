Amed Rosario -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Robbie Ray on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

  • Rosario had a .403 slugging percentage while batting .283.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 24th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
  • In 115 of 160 games last year (71.9%) Rosario had at least one hit, and in 50 of those contests (31.3%) he picked up two or more.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 7.5% of his games last season (160 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario drove in a run in 49 of 160 games last season (30.6%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored in 70 of 160 games last season (43.8%), including scoring more than once in 8.8% of his games (14 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 77
.298 AVG .268
.324 OBP .301
.421 SLG .387
23 XBH 23
6 HR 5
44 RBI 27
51/12 K/BB 60/13
12 SB 6
Home Away
80 GP 80
57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%)
27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%)
38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%)
29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
  • Ray starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
  • The 31-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
  • He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.