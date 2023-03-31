Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Amed Rosario -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Robbie Ray on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)
- Rosario had a .403 slugging percentage while batting .283.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 24th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- In 115 of 160 games last year (71.9%) Rosario had at least one hit, and in 50 of those contests (31.3%) he picked up two or more.
- He took the pitcher deep in 7.5% of his games last season (160 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario drove in a run in 49 of 160 games last season (30.6%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored in 70 of 160 games last season (43.8%), including scoring more than once in 8.8% of his games (14 times).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|.298
|AVG
|.268
|.324
|OBP
|.301
|.421
|SLG
|.387
|23
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|27
|51/12
|K/BB
|60/13
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|57 (71.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (72.5%)
|27 (33.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (28.8%)
|38 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|6 (7.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.5%)
|29 (36.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
- Ray starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
- The 31-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
- He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
