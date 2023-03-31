The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) square off against the New York Knicks (44-33) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MSG.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MSG

BSOH and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 3.5)

Cavaliers (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Knicks (43-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 1.3% more often than the Cavaliers (42-34-1) this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 11-9-1 against the spread compared to the 28-17-1 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (38 out of 77), less often than New York's games have (40 out of 77).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 19-20, while the Cavaliers are 45-15 as moneyline favorites.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland has been led by its defense, as it ranks best in the NBA by giving up only 106.7 points per game. It ranks 24th in the league in points scored (112.3 per contest).

The Cavaliers are averaging 24.8 assists per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Cavaliers are draining 11.4 treys per game (19th-ranked in league). They own a 36.4% shooting percentage (14th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Cleveland has taken 63% two-pointers (accounting for 72.4% of the team's baskets) and 37% from beyond the arc (27.6%).

