The New York Knicks (44-33) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 31, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Cleveland shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 38-19 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.5 the Knicks give up.

Cleveland is 35-12 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are averaging 113.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 111 points per contest.

Defensively Cleveland has played better in home games this season, giving up 104.3 points per game, compared to 109.1 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, the Cavaliers have performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.1 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

