When the Seattle Mariners (1-0) and Cleveland Guardians (0-1) meet in an early-season matchup at T-Mobile Park on Friday, March 31, Robbie Ray will get the nod for the Mariners, while the Guardians will send Hunter Gaddis to the mound. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +140 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Ray - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Mariners won 54 out of the 82 games, or 65.9%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Mariners won 19 of their 35 games, or 54.3%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (97 total at home).

Seattle averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .382 in home contests.

The Guardians came away with 38 wins in the 81 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Guardians came away with a win 10 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Cleveland averaged 1.0 home run per game when playing on the road last season (77 total in road outings).

The Guardians slugged .398 with 3.0 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Guardians vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+280) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Guardians Futures Odds

