Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Josh Bell (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Robbie Ray. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)
- Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- In 62.0% of his 166 games last season, Bell had a hit. He also had 42 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 18 of 166 games last year, he hit a home run (10.8%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 53 of 166 games last season (31.9%), Bell drove in a run, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- He scored a run in 35.5% of his 166 games last season, with more than one run in 10.8% of those games (18).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|73
|.293
|AVG
|.240
|.392
|OBP
|.340
|.502
|SLG
|.344
|29
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|32
|56/43
|K/BB
|46/42
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|56 (65.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|22 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|33 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (32.1%)
|13 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.2%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.9%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
- Ray starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 31-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros.
- Last year he ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
