After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Robbie Ray) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)

Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

In 84 of 129 games last year (65.1%) Naylor had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (25.6%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a home run in 20 of 129 games in 2022 (15.5%), including 4% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor picked up an RBI in 53 of 129 games last season (41.1%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.0%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

In 42 of 129 games last season (32.6%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (4.7%) he scored more than once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 58 .224 AVG .288 .315 OBP .335 .381 SLG .522 17 XBH 31 9 HR 11 34 RBI 45 40/26 K/BB 40/16 2 SB 4 Home Away 68 GP 61 41 (60.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (70.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.8%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (37.7%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 24 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (47.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)