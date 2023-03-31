Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Robbie Ray) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)
- Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Zunino picked up a hit in 38.9% of his games last season (14 of 36), with at least two hits in three of those games (8.3%).
- He hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (five of 36), including 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Zunino drove in a run in nine games last season out 36 (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored in seven of his 36 games last year.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.149
|AVG
|.146
|.183
|OBP
|.212
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|10
|27/2
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
- Ray will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- The 31-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1).
