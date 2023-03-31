After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Robbie Ray) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

  • Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Zunino picked up a hit in 38.9% of his games last season (14 of 36), with at least two hits in three of those games (8.3%).
  • He hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (five of 36), including 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Zunino drove in a run in nine games last season out 36 (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored in seven of his 36 games last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 15
.149 AVG .146
.183 OBP .212
.284 SLG .333
5 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 10
27/2 K/BB 19/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 15
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
  • Ray will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • The 31-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.