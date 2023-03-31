Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Robbie Ray) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)
- Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
- Straw got a hit in 56.6% of his 159 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.7% of those contests.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 159 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Straw picked up an RBI in 25 games last year out 159 (15.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (3.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 55 of 159 games last season (34.6%) he scored a run, and in 15 of those games (9.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|78
|.218
|AVG
|.222
|.305
|OBP
|.280
|.277
|SLG
|.269
|12
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|13
|39/30
|K/BB
|48/24
|10
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|81
|44 (56.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|46 (56.8%)
|9 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (19.8%)
|28 (35.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|15 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (12.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
- Ray makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 31-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros.
- He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.