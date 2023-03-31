After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Robbie Ray) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

  • Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
  • Straw got a hit in 56.6% of his 159 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.7% of those contests.
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 159 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Straw picked up an RBI in 25 games last year out 159 (15.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (3.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 55 of 159 games last season (34.6%) he scored a run, and in 15 of those games (9.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 78
.218 AVG .222
.305 OBP .280
.277 SLG .269
12 XBH 13
0 HR 0
19 RBI 13
39/30 K/BB 48/24
10 SB 11
Home Away
78 GP 81
44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%)
9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%)
28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
  • Ray makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 31-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros.
  • He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.