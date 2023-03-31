Oscar Gonzalez plays for the first time this season when the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners and Robbie Ray at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Gonzalez picked up a hit in 73.5% of his games last season (72 of 98), with more than one hit in 34 of them (34.7%).
  • He homered in 10.2% of his games in 2022 (10 of 98), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31 of 98 games last year (31.6%), Gonzalez picked up an RBI, and 11 of those games (11.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He touched home plate in 35.7% of his games last season (35 of 98), with two or more runs on six occasions (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 39
.304 AVG .277
.333 OBP .321
.435 SLG .490
21 XBH 17
3 HR 8
17 RBI 26
43/7 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
56 GP 42
41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%)
22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%)
18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
  • Ray will take the mound to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old lefty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1).
