Oscar Gonzalez plays for the first time this season when the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners and Robbie Ray at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Gonzalez picked up a hit in 73.5% of his games last season (72 of 98), with more than one hit in 34 of them (34.7%).

He homered in 10.2% of his games in 2022 (10 of 98), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 of 98 games last year (31.6%), Gonzalez picked up an RBI, and 11 of those games (11.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He touched home plate in 35.7% of his games last season (35 of 98), with two or more runs on six occasions (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 39 .304 AVG .277 .333 OBP .321 .435 SLG .490 21 XBH 17 3 HR 8 17 RBI 26 43/7 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 56 GP 42 41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%) 22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%) 18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

