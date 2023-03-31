Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oscar Gonzalez plays for the first time this season when the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners and Robbie Ray at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Robbie Ray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Gonzalez picked up a hit in 73.5% of his games last season (72 of 98), with more than one hit in 34 of them (34.7%).
- He homered in 10.2% of his games in 2022 (10 of 98), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 of 98 games last year (31.6%), Gonzalez picked up an RBI, and 11 of those games (11.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He touched home plate in 35.7% of his games last season (35 of 98), with two or more runs on six occasions (6.1%).
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.277
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.435
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|43/7
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|42
|41 (73.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (73.8%)
|22 (39.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (28.6%)
|18 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (40.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.3%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
- Ray will take the mound to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 31st in WHIP (1.190), and 10th in K/9 (10.1).
