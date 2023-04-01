On Saturday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 2-for-6 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

Rosario slugged .403 while batting .283.

He ranked 24th in batting average, 94th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB last season.

In 115 of 160 games last season (71.9%) Rosario got at least one hit, and in 50 of those contests (31.3%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 12 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 7.5%), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.6% of his 160 games a year ago, Rosario drove in a run (49 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (11.3%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored a run in 43.8% of his 160 games last year, with two or more runs in 8.8% of those games (14).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 77 .298 AVG .268 .324 OBP .301 .421 SLG .387 23 XBH 23 6 HR 5 44 RBI 27 51/12 K/BB 60/13 12 SB 6 Home Away 80 GP 80 57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%) 27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%) 38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%) 29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)