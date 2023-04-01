Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 2-for-6 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)
- Rosario slugged .403 while batting .283.
- He ranked 24th in batting average, 94th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB last season.
- In 115 of 160 games last season (71.9%) Rosario got at least one hit, and in 50 of those contests (31.3%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 12 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 7.5%), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.6% of his 160 games a year ago, Rosario drove in a run (49 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (11.3%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 43.8% of his 160 games last year, with two or more runs in 8.8% of those games (14).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|.298
|AVG
|.268
|.324
|OBP
|.301
|.421
|SLG
|.387
|23
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|27
|51/12
|K/BB
|60/13
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|57 (71.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (72.5%)
|27 (33.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (28.8%)
|38 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|6 (7.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.5%)
|29 (36.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
- Gilbert gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Astros.
- He ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
