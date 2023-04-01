On Saturday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 2-for-6 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

  • Rosario slugged .403 while batting .283.
  • He ranked 24th in batting average, 94th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB last season.
  • In 115 of 160 games last season (71.9%) Rosario got at least one hit, and in 50 of those contests (31.3%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run in 12 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 7.5%), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.6% of his 160 games a year ago, Rosario drove in a run (49 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (11.3%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 43.8% of his 160 games last year, with two or more runs in 8.8% of those games (14).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 77
.298 AVG .268
.324 OBP .301
.421 SLG .387
23 XBH 23
6 HR 5
44 RBI 27
51/12 K/BB 60/13
12 SB 6
Home Away
80 GP 80
57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%)
27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%)
38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%)
29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
  • Gilbert gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Astros.
  • He ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
