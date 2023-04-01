Having lost three straight, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Florida Panthers on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Check out the Panthers-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/13/2022 Panthers Blue Jackets 4-0 FLA
11/20/2022 Blue Jackets Panthers 5-3 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (292 in total), 31st in the league.
  • With 198 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 50 goals (five per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 32 goals over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 72 19 50 69 45 45 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 63 25 19 44 24 26 55%
Jack Roslovic 71 10 33 43 43 29 45.1%
Kent Johnson 71 15 22 37 33 23 28.9%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, allowing 259 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
  • The Panthers score the third-most goals in the league (263 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 73 38 63 101 58 35 46.4%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 62 20 48 68 34 56 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 75 36 30 66 51 32 47.4%
Brandon Montour 74 14 50 64 45 30 -
Sam Reinhart 76 28 31 59 32 33 49.1%

