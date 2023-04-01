The Florida Panthers (38-31-7) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-8, losers of three straight) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Saturday, April 1 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-225) Blue Jackets (+190) 7

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have won 20, or 29.9%, of the 67 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Columbus is 11-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +190 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 34.5% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' games this season have had more than 7 goals 41 of 74 times.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 263 (3rd) Goals 198 (30th) 259 (23rd) Goals Allowed 292 (31st) 57 (7th) Power Play Goals 37 (27th) 69 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (22nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blue Jackets with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus has gone over the total in eight of its last 10 outings.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.5 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, Blue Jackets' games average 8.6 goals, 1.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blue Jackets have scored 198 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have given up 4.0 goals per game, 292 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.

Their -94 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.