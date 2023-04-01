Byeong-Hun An is in sixth place, with a score of -7, heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

Looking to wager on Byeong-Hun An at the Valero Texas Open this week?

Byeong-Hun An Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, An has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

An has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

An has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, An has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

An has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 34 -5 274 0 13 1 2 $961,705

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In An's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 18th.

An has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

An finished sixth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

Courses that An has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,265 yards, 173 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

An's Last Time Out

An was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 62nd percentile among all competitors.

An shot better than just 20% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

An carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, An carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 3.4).

An carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that most recent outing, An had a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s, equal to the field average.

An ended the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, An recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards An Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect An's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

