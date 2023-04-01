Cam Gallagher plays for the first time this season when the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate (2022)

  • Gallagher hit .214 with five doubles and three walks.
  • Gallagher had a hit in eight games last season (out of 18 games played, 44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • Including all 18 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In three of 18 games last year, Gallagher drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored in one of his 18 games last season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 7
.231 AVG .188
.286 OBP .235
.346 SLG .313
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
10/2 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
  • Gilbert will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
  • His 3.20 ERA ranked 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranked 30th, and 8.4 K/9 ranked 22nd among qualified major league pitchers last year.
