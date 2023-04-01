On Saturday, April 1, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (1-0) host the Cleveland Guardians (0-1) in an early-season contest at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds. The total is 7 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they played as favorites last season.

The Mariners had a record of 35-22, a 61.4% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners hit 97 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

Seattle had a .382 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Guardians were chosen as underdogs in 81 games last year and walked away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those games.

Last season, the Guardians came away with a win 23 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Cleveland averaged one home run per game when playing away from home last season (77 total in road contests).

The Guardians averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .398 on the road.

Guardians vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+290)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.