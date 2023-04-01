Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

In 103 of 166 games last year (62.0%) Bell got at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 18 of 166 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bell drove in a run in 53 of 166 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He touched home plate in 35.5% of his games last year (59 of 166), with two or more runs on 18 occasions (10.8%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 73 .293 AVG .240 .392 OBP .340 .502 SLG .344 29 XBH 20 13 HR 4 39 RBI 32 56/43 K/BB 46/42 0 SB 0 Home Away 85 GP 81 56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%) 13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)