Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

  • Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
  • In 103 of 166 games last year (62.0%) Bell got at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in 18 of 166 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bell drove in a run in 53 of 166 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He touched home plate in 35.5% of his games last year (59 of 166), with two or more runs on 18 occasions (10.8%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 73
.293 AVG .240
.392 OBP .340
.502 SLG .344
29 XBH 20
13 HR 4
39 RBI 32
56/43 K/BB 46/42
0 SB 0
Home Away
85 GP 81
56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%)
22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%)
33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%)
13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%)
28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
  • Gilbert starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 25-year-old righty, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
  • His 3.20 ERA ranked 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranked 30th, and 8.4 K/9 ranked 22nd among qualified major league pitchers last year.
