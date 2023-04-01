Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mike Zunino (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)
- Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- In 38.9% of his games last year (14 of 36), Zunino had a base hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He took the pitcher deep in 13.9% of his games last season (36 in all), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Zunino drove in a run in 25.0% of his 36 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 11.1% of them (four). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He touched home plate seven times last year in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.149
|AVG
|.146
|.183
|OBP
|.212
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|10
|27/2
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
- Gilbert takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the league.
