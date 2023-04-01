On Saturday, Mike Zunino (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

  • Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • In 38.9% of his games last year (14 of 36), Zunino had a base hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 13.9% of his games last season (36 in all), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Zunino drove in a run in 25.0% of his 36 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 11.1% of them (four). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He touched home plate seven times last year in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 15
.149 AVG .146
.183 OBP .212
.284 SLG .333
5 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 10
27/2 K/BB 19/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 15
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
  • Gilbert takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Astros.
  • Last season he ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the league.
