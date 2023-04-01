On Saturday, Mike Zunino (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.

In 38.9% of his games last year (14 of 36), Zunino had a base hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one hit.

He took the pitcher deep in 13.9% of his games last season (36 in all), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Zunino drove in a run in 25.0% of his 36 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 11.1% of them (four). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He touched home plate seven times last year in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 15 .149 AVG .146 .183 OBP .212 .284 SLG .333 5 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 10 27/2 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 15 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

