On Saturday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.

Straw got a hit 90 times last year in 159 games (56.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (15.7%).

He did not hit a home run last year in the 159 games he logged a plate appearance in.

Straw picked up an RBI in 25 out of 159 games last season (15.7%), with two or more RBIz in six of those games (3.8%).

He touched home plate in 34.6% of his 159 games last year, with more than one run in 9.4% of those games (15).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 78 .218 AVG .222 .305 OBP .280 .277 SLG .269 12 XBH 13 0 HR 0 19 RBI 13 39/30 K/BB 48/24 10 SB 11 Home Away 78 GP 81 44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%) 9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%) 28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)