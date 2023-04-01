Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)
- Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
- Straw got a hit 90 times last year in 159 games (56.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (15.7%).
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 159 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Straw picked up an RBI in 25 out of 159 games last season (15.7%), with two or more RBIz in six of those games (3.8%).
- He touched home plate in 34.6% of his 159 games last year, with more than one run in 9.4% of those games (15).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|78
|.218
|AVG
|.222
|.305
|OBP
|.280
|.277
|SLG
|.269
|12
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|13
|39/30
|K/BB
|48/24
|10
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|81
|44 (56.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|46 (56.8%)
|9 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (19.8%)
|28 (35.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|15 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (12.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
- Gilbert will take the mound to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
- He ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.