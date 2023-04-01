On Saturday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

  • Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
  • Straw got a hit 90 times last year in 159 games (56.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (15.7%).
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 159 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Straw picked up an RBI in 25 out of 159 games last season (15.7%), with two or more RBIz in six of those games (3.8%).
  • He touched home plate in 34.6% of his 159 games last year, with more than one run in 9.4% of those games (15).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 78
.218 AVG .222
.305 OBP .280
.277 SLG .269
12 XBH 13
0 HR 0
19 RBI 13
39/30 K/BB 48/24
10 SB 11
78 GP 81
44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%)
9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%)
28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
  • Gilbert will take the mound to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
  • He ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
