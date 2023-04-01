After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Gonzalez reached base via a hit in 72 of 98 games last season (73.5%), including multiple hits in 34.7% of those games (34 of them).

He hit a home run in 10.2% of his games last year (10 of 98), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gonzalez drove in a run in 31.6% of his 98 games last season, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 35.7% of his games last season (35 of 98), with two or more runs on six occasions (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 39 .304 AVG .277 .333 OBP .321 .435 SLG .490 21 XBH 17 3 HR 8 17 RBI 26 43/7 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 56 GP 42 41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%) 22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%) 18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

