After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Gonzalez reached base via a hit in 72 of 98 games last season (73.5%), including multiple hits in 34.7% of those games (34 of them).
  • He hit a home run in 10.2% of his games last year (10 of 98), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gonzalez drove in a run in 31.6% of his 98 games last season, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 35.7% of his games last season (35 of 98), with two or more runs on six occasions (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 39
.304 AVG .277
.333 OBP .321
.435 SLG .490
21 XBH 17
3 HR 8
17 RBI 26
43/7 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 0
56 GP 42
41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%)
22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%)
18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
  • Gilbert will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
  • He ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
