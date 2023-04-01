Steven Kwan -- 2-for-4 with a double and five RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

  • Kwan had an on-base percentage of .375 while batting .298.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
  • Kwan had a hit in 110 of 154 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 46 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in seven of 154 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kwan picked up an RBI in 42 games last season out of 154 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 5.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He scored in 42.9% of his games last year (66 of 154), with more than one run on 22 occasions (14.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 74
.295 AVG .301
.377 OBP .372
.376 SLG .421
17 XBH 21
1 HR 5
23 RBI 29
36/32 K/BB 24/32
6 SB 13
77 GP 77
56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%)
29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%)
1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
  • Gilbert will start for the Mariners, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 25-year-old righty, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4).
