Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- 2-for-4 with a double and five RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Mariners.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)
- Kwan had an on-base percentage of .375 while batting .298.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- Kwan had a hit in 110 of 154 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 46 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in seven of 154 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan picked up an RBI in 42 games last season out of 154 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 5.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He scored in 42.9% of his games last year (66 of 154), with more than one run on 22 occasions (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|74
|.295
|AVG
|.301
|.377
|OBP
|.372
|.376
|SLG
|.421
|17
|XBH
|21
|1
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|29
|36/32
|K/BB
|24/32
|6
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|77
|56 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (70.1%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (31.2%)
|29 (37.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (48.1%)
|1 (1.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.8%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
- Gilbert will start for the Mariners, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 25-year-old righty, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 22nd in ERA (3.20), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 22nd in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.