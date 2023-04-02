Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)
- Rosario slugged .403 while batting .283.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 24th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Rosario picked up a hit in 71.9% of his games last year (115 of 160), with at least two hits in 50 of them (31.3%).
- He hit a home run in 7.5% of his games last year (12 of 160), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario picked up an RBI in 49 of 160 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He came around to score 70 times in 160 games (43.8%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (8.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|.298
|AVG
|.268
|.324
|OBP
|.301
|.421
|SLG
|.387
|23
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|27
|51/12
|K/BB
|60/13
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|57 (71.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (72.5%)
|27 (33.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (28.8%)
|38 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|6 (7.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.5%)
|29 (36.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Mariners surrendered 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
- Gonzales makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old lefty, started and went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- He ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.