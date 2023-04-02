Amed Rosario -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

  • Rosario slugged .403 while batting .283.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 24th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
  • Rosario picked up a hit in 71.9% of his games last year (115 of 160), with at least two hits in 50 of them (31.3%).
  • He hit a home run in 7.5% of his games last year (12 of 160), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario picked up an RBI in 49 of 160 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He came around to score 70 times in 160 games (43.8%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 77
.298 AVG .268
.324 OBP .301
.421 SLG .387
23 XBH 23
6 HR 5
44 RBI 27
51/12 K/BB 60/13
12 SB 6
Home Away
80 GP 80
57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%)
27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%)
38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%)
29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Mariners surrendered 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
  • Gonzales makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old lefty, started and went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.
  • He ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.