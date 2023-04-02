The Ottawa Senators will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, April 2, with the Blue Jackets having lost four consecutive games.

Catch the action on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS as the Senators and the Blue Jackets take the ice.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/4/2023 Senators Blue Jackets 5-2 OTT 1/3/2023 Senators Blue Jackets 4-0 OTT

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 299 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 198 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 53 goals (5.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 73 19 50 69 45 45 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 64 25 19 44 24 26 54.9% Jack Roslovic 71 10 33 43 43 29 45.1% Kent Johnson 72 15 22 37 33 23 29.2%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators rank 18th in goals against, giving up 246 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Senators' 239 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Senators Key Players