The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (34-44) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Cavaliers lost 130-116 to the Knicks on Friday. In the Cavaliers' loss, Donovan Mitchell led the way with a team-high 42 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarrett Allen C Questionable Groin 14.4 9.9 1.7 Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0.0 0.3 Isaac Okoro SG Out Knee 6.4 2.4 1.1

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: Questionable (Ankle/Back), Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Ankle), Chris Duarte: Out (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSIN

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers record 112.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.0 the Pacers give up.

When Cleveland puts up more than 119.0 points, it is 10-3.

In their last 10 games, the Cavaliers have been scoring 114.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 112.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Cleveland makes 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.5% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 37.0% from deep.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the NBA with 113.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in the league defensively with 108.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -12 231

