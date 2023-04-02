Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate (2022)
- Arias hit .191 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Arias had a hit in 11 of 19 games last season, with multiple hits once.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 19 games last season, he hit one home run.
- Arias picked up an RBI in four of 19 games last season (21.1%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored in 10 of his 19 games last year.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|2
|.195
|AVG
|.167
|.313
|OBP
|.375
|.293
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|15/6
|K/BB
|1/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|3
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mariners pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- Mariners pitchers combined to allow 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
- Gonzales starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
- The 31-year-old lefty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Tigers.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1).
