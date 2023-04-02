Gabriel Arias -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate (2022)

Arias hit .191 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Arias had a hit in 11 of 19 games last season, with multiple hits once.

Logging a trip to the plate in 19 games last season, he hit one home run.

Arias picked up an RBI in four of 19 games last season (21.1%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He scored in 10 of his 19 games last year.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 2 .195 AVG .167 .313 OBP .375 .293 SLG .500 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 15/6 K/BB 1/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 3 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

