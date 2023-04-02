Sunday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Cleveland Guardians (2-1) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (1-2) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-2 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to Marco Gonzales against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill.

Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians were underdogs in 81 games last season and came away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those contests.

Last season, Cleveland came away with a win 38 times in 82 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Cleveland had the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (698 total runs).

The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all league pitching staffs.

