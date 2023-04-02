Julio Rodriguez and Jose Ramirez will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Guardians vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 127 home runs ranked second-to-last in MLB last season.

Fueled by 431 extra-base hits, the Guardians ranked 21st in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage last season.

Cleveland had a team batting average of .253 last season, which ranked seventh among MLB teams.

Cleveland ranked 15th in the majors with 698 total runs scored last season.

The Guardians had an on-base percentage of .316 last season, which ranked 11th in the majors.

Cleveland struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

The Guardians pitched to a 3.46 last season, which ranked sixth in baseball.

Cleveland had a combined WHIP of just 1.160 as a pitching staff, which was the fifth-best in baseball last season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill gets the nod for the Guardians and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Sunday, Oct. 16 last season, when he pitched five innings in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mariners L 3-0 Away Shane Bieber Luis Castillo 3/31/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Robbie Ray 4/1/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Away Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/2/2023 Mariners - Away Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/3/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Plesac James Kaprielian 4/4/2023 Athletics - Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales

