The 2023 campaign continues for Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (1-2) as they host the Cleveland Guardians (2-1) in an early-season contest at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, April 2. Gametime is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Mariners (-110). An 8-run total has been listed in the game.

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Guardians and Mariners game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Andrés Giménez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners were favorites in 82 games last season and won 54 (65.9%) of those contests.

Last season, the Mariners won 54 of their 82 games, or 65.9%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Seattle has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners hit 97 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

Seattle had a .382 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Guardians were chosen as underdogs in 81 games last year and walked away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those games.

Last year, the Guardians won 38 of 82 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

Cleveland averaged one home run per game when playing away from home last season (77 total in road contests).

The Guardians averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .398 on the road.

Guardians vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.