Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)
- Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB last season, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- Bell picked up a base hit in 103 of 166 games last season (62.0%), with at least two hits in 42 of those contests (25.3%).
- He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games last season (166 in all), going deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53 of 166 games last year (31.9%), Bell drove in a run, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- He scored in 59 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 18 of those games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|73
|.293
|AVG
|.240
|.392
|OBP
|.340
|.502
|SLG
|.344
|29
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|32
|56/43
|K/BB
|46/42
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|56 (65.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|22 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|33 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (32.1%)
|13 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.2%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.9%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
- Gonzales will start for the Mariners, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old left-hander started the game and went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- He ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
