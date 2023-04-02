After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Naylor reached base via a hit in 84 of 129 games last season (65.1%), including multiple hits in 25.6% of those games (33 of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Naylor drove in a run in 53 of 129 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He scored a run in 32.6% of his 129 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.7% of those games (six).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 58
.224 AVG .288
.315 OBP .335
.381 SLG .522
17 XBH 31
9 HR 11
34 RBI 45
40/26 K/BB 40/16
2 SB 4
68 GP 61
41 (60.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (70.5%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.8%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (37.7%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%)
24 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (47.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combined to allow 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
  • Gonzales gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old southpaw last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Tigers, when he started and went seven innings.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1).
