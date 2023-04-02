Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Zunino -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)
- Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Zunino got a hit in 14 of 36 games a season ago, with multiple hits in three of those games.
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 36 opportunities, 13.9%), going deep in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Zunino picked up an RBI in nine of 36 games last year (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in four of those contests (11.1%).
- He scored in seven of his 36 games last year.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.149
|AVG
|.146
|.183
|OBP
|.212
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|10
|27/2
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Mariners surrendered 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
- Gonzales will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old southpaw, started and went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- He ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
