Mike Zunino -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

  • Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Zunino got a hit in 14 of 36 games a season ago, with multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 36 opportunities, 13.9%), going deep in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Zunino picked up an RBI in nine of 36 games last year (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in four of those contests (11.1%).
  • He scored in seven of his 36 games last year.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 15
.149 AVG .146
.183 OBP .212
.284 SLG .333
5 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 10
27/2 K/BB 19/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 15
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Mariners surrendered 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
  • Gonzales will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old southpaw, started and went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.
  • He ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
