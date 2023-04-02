Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)
- Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.
- In 56.6% of his games last year (90 of 159), Straw had a base hit, and in 25 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 159 games he appeared in.
- Straw drove in a run in 25 of 159 games last year (15.7%), with two or more RBIz in six of those contests (3.8%).
- He came around to score in 34.6% of his games last year (55 of 159), with more than one run on 15 occasions (9.4%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|78
|.218
|AVG
|.222
|.305
|OBP
|.280
|.277
|SLG
|.269
|12
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|13
|39/30
|K/BB
|48/24
|10
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|81
|44 (56.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|46 (56.8%)
|9 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (19.8%)
|28 (35.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|15 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (12.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allowed 186 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 24th in baseball.
- Gonzales starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
- The 31-year-old southpaw started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Tigers.
- His 4.13 ERA ranked 37th, 1.333 WHIP ranked 39th, and 5.1 K/9 ranked 45th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
