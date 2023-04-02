On Sunday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Gonzalez picked up at least one hit 72 times last season in 98 games played (73.5%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (34.7%).

In 10 of 98 games last year, he homered (10.2%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Gonzalez picked up an RBI in 31 of 98 games last season (31.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 35.7% of his games last season (35 of 98), with two or more runs on six occasions (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 39 .304 AVG .277 .333 OBP .321 .435 SLG .490 21 XBH 17 3 HR 8 17 RBI 26 43/7 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 56 GP 42 41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%) 22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%) 18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)