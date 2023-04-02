Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Gonzalez picked up at least one hit 72 times last season in 98 games played (73.5%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (34.7%).
- In 10 of 98 games last year, he homered (10.2%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Gonzalez picked up an RBI in 31 of 98 games last season (31.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 35.7% of his games last season (35 of 98), with two or more runs on six occasions (6.1%).
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.277
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.435
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|43/7
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|42
|41 (73.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (73.8%)
|22 (39.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (28.6%)
|18 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (40.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.3%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to allow 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
- Gonzales starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old lefty, started and went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1).
