After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

  • Kwan had a .375 on-base percentage and batted .298.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
  • Kwan got a hit in 71.4% of his 154 games last year, with at least two hits in 29.9% of those games.
  • He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (154 in all), leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kwan drove in a run in 42 of 154 games last season (27.3%), with two or more RBIz in eight of them (5.2%).
  • He crossed the plate in 66 of 154 games last year (42.9%), including scoring more than once in 14.3% of his games (22 times).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 74
.295 AVG .301
.377 OBP .372
.376 SLG .421
17 XBH 21
1 HR 5
23 RBI 29
36/32 K/BB 24/32
6 SB 13
Home Away
77 GP 77
56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%)
29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%)
1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%)
22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
  • Gonzales starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
  • The 31-year-old lefty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • Last year he ranked 37th in ERA (4.13), 39th in WHIP (1.333), and 45th in K/9 (5.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
