After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

Kwan had a .375 on-base percentage and batted .298.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

Kwan got a hit in 71.4% of his 154 games last year, with at least two hits in 29.9% of those games.

He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (154 in all), leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan drove in a run in 42 of 154 games last season (27.3%), with two or more RBIz in eight of them (5.2%).

He crossed the plate in 66 of 154 games last year (42.9%), including scoring more than once in 14.3% of his games (22 times).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 74 .295 AVG .301 .377 OBP .372 .376 SLG .421 17 XBH 21 1 HR 5 23 RBI 29 36/32 K/BB 24/32 6 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 77 56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%) 29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%) 1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)