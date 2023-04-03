Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)
- Rosario had a .403 slugging percentage while batting .283.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 24th, his on-base percentage ranked 94th, and he was 86th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario picked up a hit in 71.9% of his games last season (115 of 160), with multiple hits in 50 of those contests (31.3%).
- He homered in 7.5% of his games last season (160 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario picked up an RBI in 49 games last year out of 160 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 11.3% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
- He scored in 70 of 160 games last year (43.8%), including 14 multi-run games (8.8%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|.298
|AVG
|.268
|.324
|OBP
|.301
|.421
|SLG
|.387
|23
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|27
|51/12
|K/BB
|60/13
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|57 (71.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (72.5%)
|27 (33.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (28.8%)
|38 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|6 (7.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.5%)
|29 (36.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kaprielian will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Seattle Mariners.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.343 WHIP, compiling a 5-9 record.
