The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

  • Rosario had a .403 slugging percentage while batting .283.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 24th, his on-base percentage ranked 94th, and he was 86th in the league in slugging.
  • Rosario picked up a hit in 71.9% of his games last season (115 of 160), with multiple hits in 50 of those contests (31.3%).
  • He homered in 7.5% of his games last season (160 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario picked up an RBI in 49 games last year out of 160 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 11.3% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
  • He scored in 70 of 160 games last year (43.8%), including 14 multi-run games (8.8%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 77
.298 AVG .268
.324 OBP .301
.421 SLG .387
23 XBH 23
6 HR 5
44 RBI 27
51/12 K/BB 60/13
12 SB 6
80 GP 80
57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%)
27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%)
38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%)
6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%)
29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kaprielian will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.343 WHIP, compiling a 5-9 record.
