The Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics will play on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET. James Kaprielian will start for Oakland, trying to shut down Jose Ramirez and company.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians hit the second-fewest home runs in baseball last season (127).

Last year the Guardians ranked 21st in baseball with a .382 slugging percentage.

Cleveland drew at least five walks in 24 games last season, and it went 18-6 in those contests.

Oakland scored the 29th-most runs in the majors last season with just 568 (3.5 per game).

Last year the Guardians ranked 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

Cleveland had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.

Cleveland pitched to a 3.46 ERA last season, which ranked sixth in baseball.

Guardians pitchers had a 1.160 WHIP last season, fifth-best in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Plesac will start for the Guardians, his first this season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 16, the 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mariners L 3-0 Away Shane Bieber Luis Castillo 3/31/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Robbie Ray 4/1/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Away Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/2/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/3/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Plesac James Kaprielian 4/4/2023 Athletics - Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Plesac George Kirby

