Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (3-1) visit the Oakland Athletics (1-2) in an early-season matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, April 3, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+125). The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Zach Plesac - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Guardians won 58 out of the 84 games, or 69%, in which they were favored.

The Guardians had a record of 29-14, a 67.4% win rate, when they were favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians hit 77 home runs away from home last season (1.0 per game).

Cleveland averaged 3.0 extra-base hits per game while slugging .398 on the road.

The Athletics were chosen as underdogs in 143 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (37.1%) in those games.

Last season, the Athletics came away with a win 41 times in 113 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oakland averaged 0.7 homers per home game last season (53 total at home).

The Athletics averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .326 at home.

Guardians vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+290) José Ramírez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+170)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

